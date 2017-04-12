It’s Cheyenne – Arapaho Old Settlers Reunion Time

PRCA Rodeo, Parade, Talent Show, Gospel Sing, Style Show, Carnival & Lots More

The Cheyenne Old Settlers Association are making plans for the 2017 Cheyenne & Arapaho Old Settlers Reunion. The 2017 Cheyenne & Arapaho Old Settlers Reunion will be held April 17 – 22, 2017 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. This celebration will mark the 125th Anniversary of the actual Land Run held on April 19, 1892. The week begins with Registration at the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday – Friday 10:00-4:30 and Saturday 8:00-4:30.