Reydon School Veteran’s Day Assembly

On Friday, November 10, 2017

At 9:30 a.m.

at the Reydon Community Building

Speaker—Jason Palmer

Music by the Reydon Elementary

and Reydon Junior High/High School Choir.

There will be a reception following for service men, service women and veterans.

If you would like someone to be added to our slide show, or if you have corrections

please notify Sara at the school 655-4375 by November 3rd.