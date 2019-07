The Metcalfe Museum would like to take this opportunity to thank our Sponsors for our Summer Youth Art Camp. Without them we would not be nearly so well supplied with paint, brushes, paper and other art objects needed for our classes. The Nettie Boggs Trust helps with those supplies and the Platonic Club of Cheyenne helps with snack for our students. Thank You for your support.

