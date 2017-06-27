Crawford

Who needs an exercise program? Mine would never be acceptable by those who plan exercise programs but, hey, it doesn’t cost anything either. I am constantly doing stretches (reaching for things in the pantry, cabinets, closets, etc.), bends (picking up what I dropped), squats (picking grass burrs out of the carpet and reaching things I missed with bends), twists (wielding the broom), and I walk miles every day (returning to a room to get what I forgot). Pay for a fitness program with your hard-earned dollars if you want, but not me!