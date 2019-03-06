Although last weekend was the Class A and B State Basketball Tournament, it was also the State Tournament for OAAC Froshmore Academics. The Cheyenne Froshmore Team advanced to the State Tournament by winning two Regional Tournaments. They won both the Social Studies Regional and the Fine Arts Regional Tournaments.
