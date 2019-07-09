Thomas Lee (Tommy) Tucker and Nelda Joy (Campbell) Tucker will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 12, 2019. Tommy and Nelda were married on July 12, 1969 at the Sayre Church of Christ by Alan Hahn. It was the hottest day of 1969; the wedding was at 5:00 p.m. and the temperature was 105 degrees. Parents of the couple are K.D. (Chub) and Nelona Campbell and Earl and LaVerne Tucker. Attendants at the ceremony included Eileen Johnston, Craig Brown, Beverly Estes, Earlene Tucker, Grant Brown and James Campbell.

