Pauline Masterson celebrated her 100th birthday on January 7, 2019. She moved to Primrose Lane in Shawnee, OK after her husband Don died two years ago. They had lived in Ft. Worth for 40 years but spent a lot of time visiting her daughter, Sue Flowers at Durham. She always enjoyed going to the Christmas Ball at Crawford. When she was here in 2016, she danced with Jimmy Beavin, when he was the sheriff with the Spring Creek Regulators.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us