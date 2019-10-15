Roger and Linda (McGuire) Klopfenstein will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on October 17th, 2019. The couple were married on October 17th, 1969 at the First Assembly of God Church in Elk City. Pastor Joe Calabrese performed the ceremony.

Roger is the son of the late John and Ruby (Campbell) Klopfenstein of Berlin. Roger Graduated from Berlin High School in 1965 then attended Oklahoma City Southwestern College. Roger then served his Country in the US Army in Vietnam. Throughout his life Roger has been a Truck Driver, Farmer, Pastor, and an Auctioneer.