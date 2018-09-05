The family of Ronald and Darlene Hensley are celebrating their 60th year of marriage. Ronald met Darlene at the drug store in Cheyenne where she worked. He says he fell in love with her because she made good banana splits and gave him extra goodies. They were married on September 7, 1958 in Amarillo, Texas. With a hundred dollars of borrowed money, they took a honeymoon to Carlsbad Caverns. After a brief stay in Dumas, Texas they moved to the Durham area in 1959 where they still live today.

