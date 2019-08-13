On Saturday evening August 23, 1969 Karen Dodson and Jim Barber said, “I do”. The wedding was held at the First Baptist Church of Cheyenne, Oklahoma. Reverend Lloyd Martin performed the ceremony. After their honeymoon, the couple settled down at Crawford, OK where Jim went in partnership with his Dad. Karen worked alongside Jim on the dairy farm. Jim and Karen’s class prophecy their senior year stated that 50 years later Jim and Karen would still be living on the farm, raising kids and grandkids.
