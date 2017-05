It’s a Girl

Mesa, Falyn, and Courtland Drake would like to announce the arrival of their little sister, Quincy Raine Drake. Quincy was born on March 1, 2017, at 7:57 a.m., in Oklahoma City, OK. She weighed 9 lbs, 3 oz, and was 21.75 inches long. Blessed parents are Casey and Carey Drake of Cheyenne, OK.