Anadarko Basin Oil & Gas News

COMPLETION

Dewey County

NE/4 of 12-19-18, Elaine, Tapstone Energy, Total Depth 20,880

NE/4 of 13-19-17, Amanda, Tapstone Energy, Total Depth 16,089

Ellis County

SE/4 of 27-20-25, Young, Jones Energy, Total Depth 13,030

NE/4 of 27-20-25, Young, Jones Energy, Total Depth 13,029

INCREASED DENSITY

Dewey County

Section 32-18-16 Excalibur Resources

Ellis County

Section 36-18-24, 1-17-24 EOG Resources

INTENT to DRILL

Custer County

NW/4 of 13-15-15, Moses Trust, Continental Res., Total Depth 22,330

Roger Mills County

N/2 of 13-14-26, Old Whirlwind, Enervest, Total Depth 17,158

POOLING

Custer County

Section 11-13-14 Continental Resources

Ellis County

Section 5-17-24 EOG Resources

SPUD

Dewey County

NW/4 of 2-17-19, Camargo Ranch, Mewbourne Oil, Total Depth14,062

Information compiled by Arrowhead Resources, Inc. Sayre, OK

