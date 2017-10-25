Anadarko Basin Oil & Gas News

COMPLETION
Dewey County
NE/4 of 12-19-18, Elaine, Tapstone Energy, Total Depth 20,880
NE/4 of 13-19-17, Amanda, Tapstone Energy, Total Depth 16,089
Ellis County
SE/4 of 27-20-25, Young, Jones Energy, Total Depth 13,030
NE/4 of 27-20-25, Young, Jones Energy, Total Depth 13,029
INCREASED DENSITY
Dewey County
Section 32-18-16 Excalibur Resources
Ellis County
Section 36-18-24, 1-17-24 EOG Resources
INTENT to DRILL
Custer County
NW/4 of 13-15-15, Moses Trust, Continental Res., Total Depth 22,330
Roger Mills County
N/2 of 13-14-26, Old Whirlwind, Enervest, Total Depth 17,158
POOLING
Custer County
Section 11-13-14 Continental Resources
Ellis County
Section 5-17-24 EOG Resources
SPUD
Dewey County
NW/4 of 2-17-19, Camargo Ranch, Mewbourne Oil, Total Depth14,062
