Anadarko Basin Oil & Gas

COMPLETION

Custer County

SE/4 of 3-14-15, Eyster, Continental Resources, Total Depth 22,526

Ellis County

SW/4 of 28-24-23, Burgess, Black Mesa, Total Depth 8,125

SE/4 of 14-18-23, Terry, Valpoint Operating, Total Depth 18,758

INTENT to DRILL

Ellis County

SW/4 of 3-17-24, Feilder, EOG Resources, Total Depth 20,561

SPUD

Custer County

NE/4 of 25-15-14, Lola Comer, Newfield Expl, Total Depth 21,307

NW/4 of 20-14-14, Wild Goose, Continental Res., Total Depth 25,858

Dewey County

N/2 of 5-19-15, Geneivie, Newfield Expl., Total Depth 14,419

SW/4 of 31-20-14, Mission, Sandridge, Total Depth 13,753

SE/4 of 32-18-19, Leah, White Star Petroleum, Total Depth 14,000

N/2 of 3-19-17, Louthan, Tapstone Energy, Total Depth 16,700

Roger Mills County

SW/4 of 13-11-23, Plummer Woods, JMA Energy, Total Depth 18,312